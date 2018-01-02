Releases 2018: Alle Spiele im Überblick

Releases 2018: Euch erwarten viele Titel, darunter auch Ni No Kuni II
Mit 2017 endete ein Jahr voller atemberaubender, wunderschöner und gleichzeitig spannender Games, in deren Genuss wir alle kommen durften. Doch auch 2018 hat es in sich und scheint auf den ersten Blick sehr vielversprechend zu werden. Aus diesem Anlass haben wir für euch eine Liste mit den kommenden Veröffentlichungen zusammengestellt.
Monster Hunter World, Ni No Kuni II und das Remake zu Secret of Mana sind nur drei der vielen Games, auf die ihr euch dieses Jahr freuen dürft. Auf den zahlreichen Events, wie beispielsweise der PlayStation Experience 2017, den The Game Awards 2017 und der Paris Games Week 2017, wurden zahlreiche Titel angekündigt und vorgestellt, von denen einige endlich bald verfügbar sein werden.
Spiele 2018 – Alle Releases
Januar
|Furi
|Switch
|11.01.2018
|Super Meat Boy
|Switch
|11.01.2018
|The Escapists 2
|Switch
|11.01.2018
|Subnautica
|PC
|16.01.2018
|Anamorphine
|PS4
|16.01.2018
|World to the West
|Switch
|18.01.2018
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hackers Memory
|PS4
|19.01.2018
|ChromaGun
|Switch
|22.01.2018
|Iconoclasts
|PC, PS4
|23.01.2018
|Lost Sphear
|PS4, Switch
|23.01.2018
|The Inpatient
|PS4
|24.01.2018
|Police Simulator 18
|PC
|25.01.2018
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|26.01.2018
|Railway Empire
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|26.01.2018
|Monster Hunter World
|PS4, Xbox One
|26.01.2018
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|PC, PS4
|30.01.2018
|Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
|PS4
|30.01.2018
|Celeste
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch
| Januar 2018
Februar
|Past Cure
|PC, PS4
|02.02.2018
|EA Sports UFC 3
|PS4, Xbox One
|02.02.2018
|Civilization 6: Rise and Fall
|PC
|08.02.2018
|Dragon Quest Builders
|Switch
|09.02.2018
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|13.02.2018
|Crossing Souls
|PS4
|13.02.2018
|Owlboy
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|13.02.2018
|Secret of Mana Remake
|PC, PS4
|15.02.2018
|Bayonetta
|Switch
|16.02.2018
|Bayonetta 2
|Switch
|16.02.2018
|Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
|3DS
|16.02.2018
|Fe
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|18.02.2018
|Metal Gear Survive
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|22.02.2018
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|23.02.2018
|PayDay 2: CrimeWave Edition
|Switch
|27.02.2018
|Moss [VR]
|PS4
|Februar 2018
|The Fall Apart 2: Unbound
|Xbox One, Wii U
|Februar 2018
|Runner 3
|Switch
|Februar 2018
März
|Bravo Team [VR]
|PS4
|07.03.2018
|Golem [VR]
|PS4
|13.03.2018
|Pizza Conection 3
|PC
|14.03.2018
|Frantics
|PS4
|14.03.2018
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|18.03.2018
|Sea of Thieves
|PC, Xbox One
|20.03.2018
|Attack on Titan 2
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|20.03.2018
|Yakuza 6
|PS4
|20.03.2018
|Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One
|20.03.2018
|A Way Out
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|23.03.2018
|Ni No Kuni II: Schicksal eines Königreichs
|PC, PS4,
|23.03.2018
|Far Cry 5
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|27.03.2018
|Agony
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|30.03.2018
|Wizard of Legend
|PC, PS4,
|31.03.2018
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|PC
|März 2018
|Ghost of a Tale
|PC
|März 2018
|Hellpoint
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|März 2018
|Moons of Madness
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|März 2018
|UnDungeon
|PC
|März 2018
April
|We Happy Few
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|13.04.2018
|Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|25.04.2018
Mai
|Conan Exiles
|PC, Xbox One
|08.05.2018
Juni
|Darkest Dungeon
|Switch
|Juni 2018
Juli
|Daymare: 1998
|PS4, Xbox One
|16.07.2018
|The Persistence VR
|
|01.07.2018
August
|Fade to Silence
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|August 2018
|Pathfinder: Kingmaker
|PC
|August 2018
September
|Souls Light (Early Access)
|PS4
|01.09.2018
Oktober
|100ft Robot Golf
|PS4
|10.10.2018
Dezember
|Pikmin 4
|Switch
|31.12.2018
|MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
|PC
|Dezember 2018
Spiele ohne konkretes Datum
|Guns of Icarus Alliance
|Anfang 2018
|Mulaka
|Anfang 2018
|Aquanox: Deep Descent
|1. Quartal 2018
|Armored Warfare
|1. Quartal 2018
|Brawlout
|1. Quartal 2018
|Conan Exiles
|1. Quartal 2018
|Extinction
|1. Quartal 2018
|God of War
|1. Quartal 2018
|God’s Trigger
|1. Quartal 2018
|Gravel
|1. Quartal 2018
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|1. Quartal 2018
|Moonlighter
|1. Quartal 2018
|Mutant Football League
|1. Quartal 2018
|Pure Farming 2018
|1. Quartal 2018
|State of Mind
|1. Quartal 2018
|Super Meat Boy Forever
|1. Quartal 2018
|System Shock 3
|1. Quartal 2018
|System Shock Remake
|1. Quartal 2018
|The Swords of Ditto
|1. Quartal 2018
|Transference
|1. Quartal 2018
|Unruly Heroes
|1. Quartal 2018
|Vampyr
|1. Quartal 2018
|Wreckfest
|1. Quartal 2018
|Edge of Eternity
|2. Quartal 2018
|Immortal: Unchained
|2. Quartal 2018
|Jupiter & Mars (mit und ohne VR)
|2. Quartal 2018
|Mega Man X Collection
|2. Quartal 2018
|Shenmue 3
|2. Halbjahr 2018
|Jurassic World: Evolution
|3. Quartal 2018
|Omen of Sorrow
|3. Quartal 2018
|Onrush
|3. Quartal 2018
|Overkill’s The Walking Dead
|3. Quartal 2018
|Anno 1800
|4. Quartal 2018
|Anthem
|4. Quartal 2018
|Death Stranding
|4. Quartal 2018
|Pine
|4. Quartal 2018
|The Gardens Between
|4. Quartal 2018
|20XX
|Frühjahr 2018
|Flipping Death
|Frühjahr 2018
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|Frühjahr 2018
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Frühjahr 2018
|The Crew 2
|Sommer 2018
|
|
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|2018
|BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
|2018
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|2018
|Call of Cthulhu
|2018
|Children of Morta
|2018
|Code Vein
|2018
|Darksiders 3
|2018
|Detroit: Become Human
|2018
|Donut County
|2018
|Erica
|2018
|Fantasy Strike
|2018
|Firewall: Zero Hour [VR]
|2018
|GTR 3
|2018
|Guacamelee! 2
|2018
|Gungrave VR
|2018
|Hover: Revolt of Gamers
|2018
|Hunt: Showdown
|2018
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|2018
|Killing Floor: Incursion [VR]
|2018
|Kingdom Hearts 3
|2018
|Kingdom: Two Crowns
|2018
|Lords of the Fallen 2
|2018
|Metro Exodus
|2018
|Mothergunship
|2018
|Patapon 2 Remastered
|2018
|Psychonauts 2
|2018
|Project Phoenix
|2018
|Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|2018
|Skull and Bones
|2018
|Spider-Man
|2018
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas
|2018
|Tennis World Tour
|2018
|The Church in the Darkness
|2018
|The Forest
|2018
|Vane
|2018
|Wattam
|2018