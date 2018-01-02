Releases 2018: Alle Spiele im Überblick

Releases 2018: Euch erwarten viele Titel, darunter auch Ni No Kuni II

Mit 2017 endete ein Jahr voller atemberaubender, wunderschöner und gleichzeitig spannender Games, in deren Genuss wir alle kommen durften. Doch auch 2018 hat es in sich und scheint auf den ersten Blick sehr vielversprechend zu werden. Aus diesem Anlass haben wir für euch eine Liste mit den kommenden Veröffentlichungen zusammengestellt.

Monster Hunter World, Ni No Kuni II und das Remake zu Secret of Mana sind nur drei der vielen Games, auf die ihr euch dieses Jahr freuen dürft. Auf den zahlreichen Events, wie beispielsweise der PlayStation Experience 2017, den The Game Awards 2017 und der Paris Games Week 2017, wurden zahlreiche Titel angekündigt und vorgestellt, von denen einige endlich bald verfügbar sein werden.

Spiele 2018 – Alle Releases

Januar
Furi Switch 11.01.2018
Super Meat Boy Switch 11.01.2018
The Escapists 2 Switch 11.01.2018
Subnautica PC 16.01.2018
Anamorphine PS4 16.01.2018
World to the West Switch 18.01.2018
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hackers Memory PS4 19.01.2018
ChromaGun Switch 22.01.2018
Iconoclasts PC, PS4 23.01.2018
Lost Sphear PS4, Switch 23.01.2018
The Inpatient PS4 24.01.2018
Police Simulator 18 PC 25.01.2018
Dragon Ball FighterZ PC, PS4, Xbox One 26.01.2018
Railway Empire PC, PS4, Xbox One 26.01.2018
Monster Hunter World PS4, Xbox One 26.01.2018
Remothered: Tormented Fathers PC, PS4 30.01.2018
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT PS4 30.01.2018
Celeste PS4, Xbox One, Switch  Januar 2018
Februar
Past Cure PC, PS4 02.02.2018
EA Sports UFC 3 PS4, Xbox One 02.02.2018
Civilization 6: Rise and Fall PC 08.02.2018
Dragon Quest Builders Switch 09.02.2018
Kingdom Come: Deliverance PC, PS4, Xbox One 13.02.2018
Crossing Souls PS4 13.02.2018
Owlboy PS4, Xbox One, Switch 13.02.2018
Secret of Mana Remake PC, PS4 15.02.2018
Bayonetta Switch 16.02.2018
Bayonetta 2 Switch 16.02.2018
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology 3DS 16.02.2018
Fe PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 18.02.2018
Metal Gear Survive PC, PS4, Xbox One 22.02.2018
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet PC, PS4, Xbox One 23.02.2018
PayDay 2: CrimeWave Edition Switch 27.02.2018
Moss [VR] PS4 Februar 2018
The Fall Apart 2: Unbound Xbox One, Wii U Februar 2018
Runner 3 Switch Februar 2018
März
Bravo Team [VR] PS4 07.03.2018
Golem [VR] PS4 13.03.2018
Pizza Conection 3 PC 14.03.2018
Frantics PS4 14.03.2018
Devil May Cry HD Collection PC, PS4, Xbox One 18.03.2018
Sea of Thieves PC, Xbox One 20.03.2018
Attack on Titan 2 PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 20.03.2018
Yakuza 6 PS4 20.03.2018
Titan Quest Anniversary Edition Xbox One 20.03.2018
A Way Out PC, PS4, Xbox One 23.03.2018
Ni No Kuni II: Schicksal eines Königreichs PC, PS4, 23.03.2018
Far Cry 5 PC, PS4, Xbox One 27.03.2018
Agony PC, PS4, Xbox One 30.03.2018
Wizard of Legend PC, PS4, 31.03.2018
Ash of Gods: Redemption PC März 2018
Ghost of a Tale PC März 2018
Hellpoint PC, PS4, Xbox One März 2018
Moons of Madness PC, PS4, Xbox One März 2018
UnDungeon PC März 2018
April
We Happy Few PC, PS4, Xbox One 13.04.2018
Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption PC, PS4, Xbox One 25.04.2018
Mai
Conan Exiles PC, Xbox One 08.05.2018
Juni
Darkest Dungeon Switch Juni 2018
Juli
Daymare: 1998 PS4, Xbox One 16.07.2018
The Persistence VR   01.07.2018
August
Fade to Silence PC, PS4, Xbox One August 2018
Pathfinder: Kingmaker PC August 2018
September
Souls Light (Early Access) PS4 01.09.2018
Oktober
100ft Robot Golf PS4 10.10.2018
Dezember
Pikmin 4 Switch 31.12.2018
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries PC Dezember 2018
Spiele ohne konkretes Datum
Guns of Icarus Alliance Anfang 2018
Mulaka Anfang 2018
Aquanox: Deep Descent 1. Quartal 2018
Armored Warfare 1. Quartal 2018
Brawlout 1. Quartal 2018
Conan Exiles 1. Quartal 2018
Extinction 1. Quartal 2018
God of War 1. Quartal 2018
God’s Trigger 1. Quartal 2018
Gravel 1. Quartal 2018
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 1. Quartal 2018
Moonlighter 1. Quartal 2018
Mutant Football League 1. Quartal 2018
Pure Farming 2018 1. Quartal 2018
State of Mind 1. Quartal 2018
Super Meat Boy Forever 1. Quartal 2018
System Shock 3 1. Quartal 2018
System Shock Remake 1. Quartal 2018
The Swords of Ditto 1. Quartal 2018
Transference 1. Quartal 2018
Unruly Heroes 1. Quartal 2018
Vampyr 1. Quartal 2018
Wreckfest 1. Quartal 2018
Edge of Eternity 2. Quartal 2018
Immortal: Unchained 2. Quartal 2018
Jupiter & Mars (mit und ohne VR) 2. Quartal 2018
Mega Man X Collection 2. Quartal 2018
Shenmue 3 2. Halbjahr 2018
Jurassic World: Evolution 3. Quartal 2018
Omen of Sorrow 3. Quartal 2018
Onrush 3. Quartal 2018
Overkill’s The Walking Dead 3. Quartal 2018
Anno 1800 4. Quartal 2018
Anthem 4. Quartal 2018
Death Stranding 4. Quartal 2018
Pine 4. Quartal 2018
The Gardens Between 4. Quartal 2018
20XX Frühjahr 2018
Flipping Death Frühjahr 2018
Horizon Chase Turbo Frühjahr 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 Frühjahr 2018
The Crew 2 Sommer 2018
   
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 2018
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle 2018
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 2018
Call of Cthulhu 2018
Children of Morta 2018
Code Vein 2018
Darksiders 3 2018
Detroit: Become Human 2018
Donut County 2018
Erica 2018
Fantasy Strike 2018
Firewall: Zero Hour [VR] 2018
GTR 3 2018
Guacamelee! 2 2018
Gungrave VR 2018
Hover: Revolt of Gamers 2018
Hunt: Showdown 2018
Insurgency: Sandstorm 2018
Killing Floor: Incursion [VR] 2018
Kingdom Hearts 3 2018
Kingdom: Two Crowns 2018
Lords of the Fallen 2 2018
Metro Exodus 2018
Mothergunship 2018
Patapon 2 Remastered 2018
Psychonauts 2 2018
Project Phoenix 2018
Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 2018
Skull and Bones 2018
Spider-Man 2018
Starlink: Battle for Atlas 2018
Tennis World Tour 2018
The Church in the Darkness 2018
The Forest 2018
Vane 2018
Wattam 2018
