Star Wars Battlefront 2: Umfangreiches Update 1.1 erschienen
EA und DICE bedachten den Sci-Fi-Shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 heute mit einem recht umfangreichen Patch. Dieser basiert auf den WÃ¼nschen der Fans und bringt neben Verbesserungen auch neue Inhalte ins Spiel.
Damit Star Wars Battlefront 2 auch auf dem aktuellsten Stand ist, sorgen die Entwickler regelmÃ¤ÃŸig fÃ¼r Patches, die das Spielerlebnis angenehmer gestalten. Dieses Update ist allerdings ein wenig grÃ¶ÃŸer als gewohnt und beinhaltet viele Ã„nderungen.
Ab sofort kÃ¶nnt ihr den Blast-Modus auch auf Crait spielen und euch in die Mienen stÃ¼rzen. Dort sucht ihr nach Gegnern, die sich irgendwo zwischen Kristallen und Maschinen verstecken. Worauf ihr euch noch freuen kÃ¶nnt, seht ihr im Changelog.
Changelog zum Update 1.1 fÃ¼r Star Wars Battlefront 2
Iden Versioâ€™s TIE/In fighter Abilities:
- Afterburner â€“ Gives the starfighter a temporary speed boost and breaks enemy missile lock. The AFTERBURNER can be cancelled after a short time
- Laser Barrage â€“ Charges up a rapid fire barrage which deals high damage
- Dual Proton Torpedoes â€“ Fires two proton torpedoes which track the locked target and deal high damage
- Inferno Leader â€“ For the duration of INFERNO LEADER, all enemies within a radius are revealed to allied players. These enemies receive increased damage from all sources
TIE/In fighter Star Cards:
- Engine Heat Dissipator â€“ Decreases the AFTERBURNER cooldown
- Advanced Torpedoes â€“ Increases DUAL PROTON TORPEDO damage
- Vengeful Barrage â€“ Increases the damage of LASER BARRAGE
- Flight Commander â€“ Increases the duration of INFERNO LEADER
- Reinforced Hull â€“ Increases the total health of the starfighter
- Tuned Lasers â€“ Increases primary weapon damage
- Advanced Capacitors â€“ Improves the primary weapons resistance to overheating
- Repair Systems â€“ Reduces the delay before health regeneration begins
- Elite Pilot â€“ Increases the turn rate of the starfighter
- Engine Upgrade â€“ Increases the top speed and how quickly the starfighter can accelerate and decelerate
Iden Versioâ€™s TIE/In fighter Milestones:
- Rapid Assault â€“ Used Iden Versioâ€™s TIE/LN fighter AFTERBURNER ability 25 times
- Precision Strike â€“ Achieve 25 DUAL PROTON TORPEDO kills with Iden Versioâ€™s TIE/LN Fighter
- Hope Cannot Save Them â€“ Achieve 25 LASER BARRAGE kills with Iden Versioâ€™s TIE/LN Fighter
- Avenge Our Emperor â€“ Use Iden Versioâ€™s TIE/LN Fighter INFERNO LEADER ability 25 times
Heroes:
Finn
- Reduced base damage of his EL-16 from 65 to 45
- The time before heat cooldown kicks in was reduced from 3.5 to 1.5 seconds
- Reduced damage of each Deadeye shot from 40 to 30
Phasma
- Reduced the heat generated per shot of her F-11D
Lando
- Fixed a bug where Maximized Efficiency was not properly granting cooldown reduction
Boba Fett
- Reduced the damage per rocket of Rocket Barrage from 90 to 78
- The inner damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage was reduced from 2 to 1.5 meters
- Reduced the outer damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 4 to 3 meters
Classes & Special Units
Wookiee Warrior
- Reduced Bowcaster center projectile damage multiplier from 1.3 to 1
- Lowered Bowcaster fall off distance at the start from 20 to 10 meters & at the end from 30 to 25 meters
- Reshuffled Bowcaster explosion damage and projectile damage to make falloff have higher effect
- Increased Bowcaster heat per shot
Specialist
- Reduce size of scope glint
- Added scope glint to the following long range weapons: EL-16HFE, A-280, Pulse Rifle, and Captain Phasmaâ€™s F-11D
- Reduced heat per shot for the following long range weapons: Valken-38X, E-5S, DLT-20A, DLT-19x, A180, and DLT-19D
- Increased the bursts per minute of all Infiltration variants from 100 to 130
Heavy
- Reduced the AOE of Supercharged and Explosive sentry
- Increased heat per shot for Supercharged Sentry from 0.015 to 0.017
Officer
- Reduced explosion damage when turret is destroyed by blaster fire from 150 to 25
Weapons:
CR2
- Lowered start damage from 17 to 16
- Lowered end damage from 9 to 8
- Reduced damage falloff end distance from 40 to 30 meters
Barrage
- Reduced inner blast radius from 3.5 to 2 meters
- Increased outer blast radius from 5 to 6 meters
- Increased explosion damage from 55 to 100
Blurrg-1120
- Reduced falloff start distance from 20 to 15 meters
- Reduced start damage of Explosive Shot from 29 to 26
- End damage of Explosive Shot was reduced from 10 to 8
- Reduced inner blast radius of Explosive Shot from 0.8 to 0.7 meters
- Reduced outer blast radius of Explosive Shot from 2 to 1.8 meters
- Accuracy of the final shots when Burst Mod is equipped was reduced
Trip Mine
- Increased the number of mines that can be deployed at the same time from 1 to 2
- Raised the time until the mines disappeared after death from 5 to 15 seconds
General:
- Fixed a bug where both the Officerâ€™s Recharge Command and Finnâ€™s Big Deal abilities were not affecting Heroes or Special Units properly
- Fixed an issue where each sector on the minimap would not light up properly the first time an enemy fired
- Reduced fade in time for a minimap sector from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds
- Stability improvements
- Misc. bug fixing