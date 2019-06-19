The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: Eigentlich als DLC gedacht

Viele Ideen fÃ¼hrten zur Entwicklung eines Nachfolgers The Legend of Zelda erschien bereits 2017 auf der Nintendo Switch und lÃ¶ste groÃŸe Begeisterung bei den Fans aus. Das Wissen, das jetzt bald ein neuer Teil erscheint, wird die Fans auch wieder in Aufruhr versetzen. In dem Spiel wartet auf die Hauptcharaktere wieder ein neues groÃŸes Abenteuer. Laut Aonuma, dem Legend of Zelda Series Producer hatte man zu viele Ideen fÃ¼r DLCs, so das man entschied einfach gleich einen neuen Teil raus zub