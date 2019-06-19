Teamfight Tactics: Alle Items und ihre mÃ¶glichen Kombinationen. Cheat Sheet von scarra Quelle: https://twitter.com/scarra
Gestern erschien Riots Auto Chess-Ableger Teamfight Tactics auf dem PBE-Testserver und der Ansturm ist enorm. Eventuell hÃ¤ngen wir gerade in der Anmelden-Warteschlange, wÃ¤hrend wir diesen Artikel schreiben. Eventuell. Wie im Vorbild Dota Auto Chess kann man Items kombinieren, diese Kombinationen sind bisher allerdings nicht einsehbar, ohne dass ihr beide Items tatsÃ¤chlich besitzt, weshalb wir euch Scarras Cheat Sheet zu Itemkombinationen bringen, das dieser auf seinem Twitter postete.
Itemkombinationen in Teamfight Tactics
Das System funktioniert folgendermaÃŸen: Es gibt eine gewissen Menge an Grunditems, kombiniert man diese mit einem jeweils anderen, erhÃ¤lt man ein individuelles, mÃ¤chtigeres Item. Die meisten dieser GegenstÃ¤nde haben einen ganz bestimmten, eigenen Effekt, der sich massiv auf das Spielgeschehen auswirken kann. Daher ist es enorm wichtig, alle mÃ¶glichen Kombinationen zu kennen. Macht das Bild einfach groÃŸ und ihr habt es immer bereit, wenn ihr abwÃ¤gen wollt, welches Item am meisten Sinn ergibt!
Alle Items und Itemkombinationen in der Ãœbersicht
Da das Cheat Sheet von scarra doch ein wenig unÃ¼bersichtlich werden kann, haben wir alle Basis-Items und deren KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten fÃ¼r euch noch mal zusammen getragen. Hierbei steht vor der Tabelle immer das Basis-Item und in der Tabelle findet ihr die entsprechenden Combo Items, welches finale Item entsteht und welchen Effekt dies bringt.
B.F. Sword:+20 Attack Damage
|Combo Item
|Finales Item
|Effekt
|B.F. Sword
|Infinity Edge
|Critical Strike Damage is increased by 100%
|Recurve Bow
|Sword of the Divine
|5% chance each second to gain 100% crit
|Needlessly Large Rod
|Hextech Gunblade
|Heal 25% of damage dealt
|Tear of the Goddess
|Spear of Shojin
|After casting an ability, recover 20% of remaining maximum Mana per attack
|Chain Vest
|Guardian Angel
|Revive with 300HP
|Negatron Cloak
|The Bloodthirster
|35% Lifesteal
|Giantâ€™s Belt
|Zekeâ€™s Herald
|Adjacent allies gain +12.5% Attack Speed
|Spatula
|Youmuuâ€™s Ghostblade
|Wearer is also an Assassin
Alle KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem B.F. Sword
Recurve Bow: +20% Attack Speed
|Combo Item
|Finales Item
|Effekt
|B.F. Sword
|Sword of the Divine
|5% chance each second to gain 100% crit
|Recurve Bow
|Rapid Firecannon
|Wearerâ€™s attacks cannot be dodged. Attack Range is doubled.
|Needlessly Large Rod
|Guinsooâ€™s Rageblade
|Attacks grant 5% Attack Speed. Stacks infinitely.
|Tear of the Goddess
|Statikk Shiv
|Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage
|Chain Vest
|Phantom Dancer
|Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes
|Negatron Cloak
|Cursed Blade
|Attacks have a low chance to Shrink (Reduce enemyâ€™s star level by 1)
|Giantâ€™s Belt
|Titanic Hydra
|Attacks deal % of the wearerâ€™s max Health per second
|Spatula
|Blade of the Ruined King
|Wearer is also a Blademaster
KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem Recurve Bow
Needlessly Large Rod: +20% Spell Damage
|Combo Item
|Finales Item
|Effekt
|B.F. Sword
|Hextech Gunblade
|Heal 25% of damage dealt
|Recurve Bow
|Guinsooâ€™s Rageblade
|Gain stacking AS on hit
|Needlessly Large Rod
|Rabadon’s Deathcap
|+50% AP
|Tear of the Goddess
|Luden’s Echo
|On spellhit, deal splash damage
|Chain Vest
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|Shield units around you for 200 Health on combat start
|Negatron Cloak
|Ionic Spark
|Whenever an enemy casts, zap them
|Giantâ€™s Belt
|Morellonomicon
|Spells deal burn damage and prevent all healing
|Spatula
|Yuumi
|You are a Sorcerer
Die KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem Needlessly Large Rod
Tear of the Goddess: +20 Starting Mana
|Combo Item
|Finales Item
|Effekt
|B.F. Sword
|Spear of Shojin
|After casting an ability, recover 20% of remaining maximum Mana per attack
|Recurve Bow
|Statikk Shiv
|Every 3rd attack splashes 100 magic damage
|Needlessly Large Rod
|Luden’s Echo
|On spellhit, deal splash damage
|Tear of the Goddess
|Seraph’s Embrace
|Regain 20 mana after each spell cast
|Chain Vest
|Frozen Heart
|Adjacent enemies attack 20% slower
|Negatron Cloak
|Hush
|High chance to silence on hit
|Giantâ€™s Belt
|Redemption
|On death, heal nearby allies for 1000 Health
|Spatula
|Darkin
|You are a Demon
KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem Tear of the Goddess
Chain Vest: +20 Armor
|Combo Item
|Finales Item
|Effekt
|B.F. Sword
|Guardian Angel
|Revive with 300HP
|Recurve Bow
|Phantom Dancer
|Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes
|Needlessly Large Rod
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|Shield units around you for 200 Health on combat start
|Tear of the Goddess
|Frozen Heart
|Adjacent enemies lost 20% Attack Speed
|Chain Vest
|Thornmail
|Reflect 25% of damage taken from attacks
|Negatron Cloak
|Sword Breaker
|Attacks have a chance to disarm
|Giantâ€™s Belt
|Red Buff
|Attacks deal 10% burn damage
|Spatula
|Knightâ€™s Vow
|Wearer is also a Knight
Alle KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit der Chain West
Negatron Cloak +20 Magic Resistance
|Combo Item
|Finales Item
|Effekt
|B.F. Sword
|The Bloodthirster
|35% Lifesteal
|Recurve Bow
|Cursed Blade
|Attacks have a low chance to Shrink (Reduce enemyâ€™s star level by 1)
|Needlessly Large Rod
|Ionic Spark
|Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 100 damage
|Tear of the Goddess
|Frozen Heart
|Adjacent enemies lost 20% Attack Speed
|Chain Vest
|Thornmail
|Reflect 25% of damage taken from attacks
|Negatron Cloak
|Sword Breaker
|Attacks have a chance to disarm
|Giantâ€™s Belt
|Red Buff
|Attacks deal 10% burn damage
|Spatula
|Knightâ€™s Vow
|Wearer is also a Knight
Das sind alle KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit der Negatron Cloak
Giant’s Belt: +200 Health
|Combo Item
|Finales Item
|Effekt
|B.F. Sword
|Zeke’s Herald
|Allies around you on combat begin gain 12.5% Attack Speed
|Recurve Bow
|Titanic Hydra
|Attacks deal 10% of the wearer’s maximum HP as bonus splash damage
|Needlessly Large Rod
|Morellonomicon
|Spells deal burn damage and prevent all healing
|Tear of the Goddess
|Redemption
|On death, heals nearby allies for 1000 Health
|Chain Vest
|Red Buff
|Attacks burn for 2.5% max Health. Burned units cannot heal
|Negatron Cloak
|Zephyr
|On combat start, banish an enemy for 5 seconds
|Giantâ€™s Belt
|Warmog’s Armor
|Regenerate 5% Health per second
|Spatula
|Frozen Mallet
|You are Glacial
So sehen die KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem Giants Bell aus
Spatula
|Combo Item
|Finales Item
|Effekt
|B.F. Sword
|Youmuu’s Ghostblade
|You are an Assassin
|Recurve Bow
|Blade of the Ruined King
|You are a Blademaster
|Needlessly Large Rod
|Yuumi
|You are a Sorcerer
|Tear of the Goddess
|Darkin
|You are a Demon
|Chain Vest
|Knight’s Vow
|You are a Knight
|Negatron Cloak
|Runaan’s Hurricane
|Attack 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50% damage
|Giantâ€™s Belt
|Frozen Mallet
|You are Glacial
|Spatula
|Force of Nature
|Wearer does not count against the unit cap
KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit Spatula