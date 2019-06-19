Teamfight Tactics: Alle Items und Itemkombinationen in der Ãœbersicht

Teamfight-Tactics-Alle-Items-Itemkombinationen

Teamfight Tactics: Alle Items und ihre mÃ¶glichen Kombinationen. Cheat Sheet von scarra Quelle: https://twitter.com/scarra

Gestern erschien Riots Auto Chess-Ableger Teamfight Tactics auf dem PBE-Testserver und der Ansturm ist enorm. Eventuell hÃ¤ngen wir gerade in der Anmelden-Warteschlange, wÃ¤hrend wir diesen Artikel schreiben. Eventuell. Wie im Vorbild Dota Auto Chess kann man Items kombinieren, diese Kombinationen sind bisher allerdings nicht einsehbar, ohne dass ihr beide Items tatsÃ¤chlich besitzt, weshalb wir euch Scarras Cheat Sheet zu Itemkombinationen bringen, das dieser auf seinem Twitter postete.

Itemkombinationen in Teamfight Tactics

Das System funktioniert folgendermaÃŸen: Es gibt eine gewissen Menge an Grunditems, kombiniert man diese mit einem jeweils anderen, erhÃ¤lt man ein individuelles, mÃ¤chtigeres Item. Die meisten dieser GegenstÃ¤nde haben einen ganz bestimmten, eigenen Effekt, der sich massiv auf das Spielgeschehen auswirken kann. Daher ist es enorm wichtig, alle mÃ¶glichen Kombinationen zu kennen. Macht das Bild einfach groÃŸ und ihr habt es immer bereit, wenn ihr abwÃ¤gen wollt, welches Item am meisten Sinn ergibt!

Alle Items und Itemkombinationen in der Ãœbersicht

Da das Cheat Sheet von scarra doch ein wenig unÃ¼bersichtlich werden kann, haben wir alle Basis-Items und deren KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten fÃ¼r euch noch mal zusammen getragen. Hierbei steht vor der Tabelle immer das Basis-Item und in der Tabelle findet ihr die entsprechenden Combo Items, welches finale Item entsteht und welchen Effekt dies bringt.

B.F. Sword:+20 Attack Damage

Combo Item Finales Item Effekt
B.F. Sword Infinity Edge Critical Strike Damage is increased by 100%
Recurve Bow Sword of the Divine 5% chance each second to gain 100% crit
Needlessly Large Rod Hextech Gunblade Heal 25% of damage dealt
Tear of the Goddess Spear of Shojin After casting an ability, recover 20% of remaining maximum Mana per attack
Chain Vest Guardian Angel Revive with 300HP
Negatron Cloak The Bloodthirster 35% Lifesteal
Giantâ€™s Belt Zekeâ€™s Herald Adjacent allies gain +12.5% Attack Speed
Spatula Youmuuâ€™s Ghostblade Wearer is also an Assassin

Team-Tactics-BF-Sword

Alle KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem B.F. Sword

Recurve Bow: +20% Attack Speed

Combo Item Finales Item Effekt
B.F. Sword Sword of the Divine 5% chance each second to gain 100% crit
Recurve Bow Rapid Firecannon Wearerâ€™s attacks cannot be dodged. Attack Range is doubled.
Needlessly Large Rod Guinsooâ€™s Rageblade Attacks grant 5% Attack Speed. Stacks infinitely.
Tear of the Goddess Statikk Shiv Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage
Chain Vest Phantom Dancer Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes
Negatron Cloak Cursed Blade Attacks have a low chance to Shrink (Reduce enemyâ€™s star level by 1)
Giantâ€™s Belt Titanic Hydra Attacks deal % of the wearerâ€™s max Health per second
Spatula Blade of the Ruined King Wearer is also a Blademaster

Team-Tactics-Recurve-Bow

KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem Recurve Bow

Needlessly Large Rod: +20% Spell Damage

Combo Item Finales Item Effekt
B.F. Sword Hextech Gunblade Heal 25% of damage dealt
Recurve Bow Guinsooâ€™s Rageblade Gain stacking AS on hit
Needlessly Large Rod Rabadon’s Deathcap +50% AP
Tear of the Goddess Luden’s Echo On spellhit, deal splash damage
Chain Vest Locket of the Iron Solari Shield units around you for 200 Health on combat start
Negatron Cloak Ionic Spark Whenever an enemy casts, zap them
Giantâ€™s Belt Morellonomicon Spells deal burn damage and prevent all healing
Spatula Yuumi You are a Sorcerer

Team-Tactics-Needlessly-Large-Rod

Die KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem Needlessly Large Rod

Tear of the Goddess: +20 Starting Mana

Combo Item Finales Item Effekt
B.F. Sword Spear of Shojin After casting an ability, recover 20% of remaining maximum Mana per attack
Recurve Bow Statikk Shiv Every 3rd attack splashes 100 magic damage
Needlessly Large Rod Luden’s Echo On spellhit, deal splash damage
Tear of the Goddess Seraph’s Embrace Regain 20 mana after each spell cast
Chain Vest Frozen Heart Adjacent enemies attack 20% slower
Negatron Cloak Hush High chance to silence on hit
Giantâ€™s Belt Redemption On death, heal nearby allies for 1000 Health
Spatula Darkin You are a Demon

Team-Tactics-Tear-of-the-Goddess

KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem Tear of the Goddess

Chain Vest: +20 Armor

Combo Item Finales Item Effekt
B.F. Sword Guardian Angel Revive with 300HP
Recurve Bow Phantom Dancer Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes
Needlessly Large Rod Locket of the Iron Solari Shield units around you for 200 Health on combat start
Tear of the Goddess Frozen Heart Adjacent enemies lost 20% Attack Speed
Chain Vest Thornmail Reflect 25% of damage taken from attacks
Negatron Cloak Sword Breaker Attacks have a chance to disarm
Giantâ€™s Belt Red Buff Attacks deal 10% burn damage
Spatula Knightâ€™s Vow Wearer is also a Knight

Team-Tactics-Chain-West

Alle KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit der Chain West

Negatron Cloak +20 Magic Resistance

Combo Item Finales Item Effekt
B.F. Sword The Bloodthirster 35% Lifesteal
Recurve Bow Cursed Blade Attacks have a low chance to Shrink (Reduce enemyâ€™s star level by 1)
Needlessly Large Rod Ionic Spark Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 100 damage
Tear of the Goddess Frozen Heart Adjacent enemies lost 20% Attack Speed
Chain Vest Thornmail Reflect 25% of damage taken from attacks
Negatron Cloak Sword Breaker Attacks have a chance to disarm
Giantâ€™s Belt Red Buff Attacks deal 10% burn damage
Spatula Knightâ€™s Vow Wearer is also a Knight

Team-Tactics-Negatron-Cloak

Das sind alle KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit der Negatron Cloak

Giant’s Belt: +200 Health

Combo Item Finales Item Effekt
B.F. Sword Zeke’s Herald Allies around you on combat begin gain 12.5% Attack Speed
Recurve Bow Titanic Hydra Attacks deal 10% of the wearer’s maximum HP as bonus splash damage
Needlessly Large Rod Morellonomicon Spells deal burn damage and prevent all healing
Tear of the Goddess Redemption On death, heals nearby allies for 1000 Health
Chain Vest Red Buff Attacks burn for 2.5% max Health. Burned units cannot heal
Negatron Cloak Zephyr On combat start, banish an enemy for 5 seconds
Giantâ€™s Belt Warmog’s Armor Regenerate 5% Health per second
Spatula Frozen Mallet You are Glacial

Team-Tactics-Giants-Bell

So sehen die KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit dem Giants Bell aus

Spatula

Combo Item Finales Item Effekt
B.F. Sword Youmuu’s Ghostblade You are an Assassin
Recurve Bow Blade of the Ruined King You are a Blademaster
Needlessly Large Rod Yuumi You are a Sorcerer
Tear of the Goddess Darkin You are a Demon
Chain Vest Knight’s Vow You are a Knight
Negatron Cloak Runaan’s Hurricane Attack 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50% damage
Giantâ€™s Belt Frozen Mallet You are Glacial
Spatula Force of Nature Wearer does not count against the unit cap

Team-Tactics-Spatula

KombinationsmÃ¶glichkeiten mit Spatula

Teamfight Tactics: Alle Figuren/Champions, Klassen und HerkÃ¼nfte in der Ãœbersicht The Last of Us Part 2: Beliebtes Feature wohl vor Release gestrichen
Comments