The Game Awards 2018: Alle Gewinner auf einen Blick – God of War ist Spiel des Jahres

Die Oscars der Videospiele sind zurück. Das Ende des Jahres steht wie üblich im Zeichen der Awards. Gamer auf der ganzen Welten blicken zurück auf die vergangenen 12 Monate und erfreuen sich gemeinsam an den spielerischen Perlen, die in 2018 ihre Veröffentlichung gefeiert haben. Unter dem Motto „Worlds will change“ präsentiert Geoff Keighley die größten Spiele des Jahres und nutzt die Chance, um etliche Stars zu einem kurzen Schwatz einzuladen.

Game Awards 2018: Red Dead sahnt ab, aber God of War trägt die Krone

Wer letztlich gewinnt, entscheidet nicht nur eine globale Fachjury, sondern auch die Spielerschaft über sämtliche Plattformen. Zu diesem Zweck arbeiten die Veranstalter mit den Online-Stores zusammen, macht euch also auf fette Rabattaktionen im Rahmen der Awards gefasst. Wie zu erwarten, konnte sich Red Dead Redemption 2 in etlichen Kategorien durchsetzen, aber den wichtigsten Preis sicherten sich die Santa Monica Studios mit ihrem Meisterwerk God of War. Auch die Indie- und eSport-Fraktion freute sich in diesem Jahr über mächtig Zuwachs in Form neuer Preiskategorien wie z.B. eSports-Spieler des Jahres.

In diesem Jahr gaben sich darüber hinaus mehr Stars als je zuvor die Ehre, äußerten ihre Gedanken zu aktuellen Titeln oder vergaben einen der begehrten Preise. Unter anderem mit dabei: Christoph Waltz, Phil Spencer, Todd Howard, Tyler „Ninja“ Blevins und die Russo-Brüder, verantwortlich für Avengers: Infinity War. Damit avancierten die Game Awards innerhalb weniger Jahre zur wohl größten Preisverleihung der Gaming-Industrie und lassen die Golden Joystick Awards hinter sich.

The Game Awards: Das sind die Gewinner (fettgedruckt)

Spiel des Jahres

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Bester fortlaufender Titel

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Beste Game Direction

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Beste Narrative

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Beste Art Direction

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

Beste Musik: Präsentiert von Spotify

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson

Bestes Sounddesign: Präsentiert von Dolby

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Beste darstellerische Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact (Spiele von künstlerischer, politischer oder kultureller Bedeutung)

11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Florence (Mountains)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

Bestes Indie Spiel

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Bester mobiler Titel

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Bestes VR / AR Spiel

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)

Bestes Action Spiel

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

Bestes Action-Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

Bestes Rollenspiel

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

Bestes Prügelspiel

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

Bestes Familien Spiel

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

Bestes Strategie Spiel

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

Bestes Sport / Rennspiel

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

Bestes Mehrspieler Spiel

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)

Beste studentische Spieleproduktion

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)

Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)

JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)

LIFF (ISTART Digital, France)

RE: Charge (MIT)

Bester Debut Titel

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)

Bestes eSports Spiel

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Bester eSports Spieler: Präsentiert von Omen durch HP

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)

Bestes eSports Team

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Cloud9 (League of Legends)

Fnatic (League of Legends)

London Spitfire (Overwatch League)

OG (DOTA 2)

Bester eSports Coach

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)

Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)

Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)

Dylan Falco (Fnatic)

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)

Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)

Bestes eSports Event

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

Bester eSports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Bester eSports Moment

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE at ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

G2 Beating RNG at the League of Legends World Championship

KT vs. IG Base Race at the League of Legends World Championship

OG’s Massive Upset of LGD at the DOTA 2 Finals

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ at EVO 2018

Content Creator des Jahres