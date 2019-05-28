Xbox: Deals with Gold 28.05. – 03.06.2019: Tekken 7 und Dark Souls

Dieses Mal kommen bei den Deals with Gold Tekken Fans auf ihre Kosten

Diese Woche finden sich einige Schätze wie Tekken 7 oder Dark Souls: Remastered in den Deals with Gold von Xbox

Xbox One
Spiel Preis in € Rabatt in %
Tekken 7 25 50
Yooka-Laylee 9,99 75
Dark Souls: Remastered 27,99 30
Stories: The Path of Destinies 10,49 30
Ages of Mages: the last keeper 9,59 20
39 Days to Mars 11,99 20
Rad Rogers 6,59 67
Call of Cthulhu 13,74 75
Cyber Complex 5,99 40
DayD: Through Time 3,99 60
Ginger: Beyond the crystal 6,59 67
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands 6,99 30
Slain: Back from Hell 3,74 75
Sundered: Eldritch Edition 9,99 50
Uncanny Valley 3,89 70
Vampyr 14,99 75
Vertical Drop Heroes HD 2,99 70

Auch bei der Xbox 360 könnt ihr ein nette Disney Spiele erhalten.

XBox 360
Spiel Preis in $ Rabatt in %
Bound by Flame 3,99 80
Disney Epic Mickey2: The Power of Two 6,59 67
Disney Meet The Robinsons 6,59 67
LEGO Indiana Jones 8,24 67
