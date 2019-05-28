Xbox: Deals with Gold 28.05. – 03.06.2019: Tekken 7 und Dark Souls

Deals with Gold: 29. April bis 5. Mai – NieR: Automata, Hitman 2 und Forza

Wie immer stellen wir euch pünktlich einen Tag nach Veröffentlichung die Microsoft Deals with Gold vor. Dieses Mal sind große Titel wie NieR: Automata, Hitman 2, Borderlands 1 und Forza mit von der Partie. Das sind eure Deals with Gold Xbox One Spiel Preis in € Rabatt in % NieR: Automata Become AS GODS Edition 29,99 25 Hitman 2 35 50 Forza Horizon 4 - Erweiterungs-Bundle 17,49 50 The Crew 2 Standard Edition 21 70 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Stri