Xbox: Deals with Gold 28.05. – 03.06.2019: Tekken 7 und Dark Souls
Diese Woche finden sich einige Schätze wie Tekken 7 oder Dark Souls: Remastered in den Deals with Gold von Xbox
|Xbox One
|Spiel
|Preis in €
|Rabatt in %
|Tekken 7
|25
|50
|Yooka-Laylee
|9,99
|75
|Dark Souls: Remastered
|27,99
|30
|Stories: The Path of Destinies
|10,49
|30
|Ages of Mages: the last keeper
|9,59
|20
|39 Days to Mars
|11,99
|20
|Rad Rogers
|6,59
|67
|Call of Cthulhu
|13,74
|75
|Cyber Complex
|5,99
|40
|DayD: Through Time
|3,99
|60
|Ginger: Beyond the crystal
|6,59
|67
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|6,99
|30
|Slain: Back from Hell
|3,74
|75
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|9,99
|50
|Uncanny Valley
|3,89
|70
|Vampyr
|14,99
|75
|Vertical Drop Heroes HD
|2,99
|70
Auch bei der Xbox 360 könnt ihr ein nette Disney Spiele erhalten.
|XBox 360
|Spiel
|Preis in $
|Rabatt in %
|Bound by Flame
|3,99
|80
|Disney Epic Mickey2: The Power of Two
|6,59
|67
|Disney Meet The Robinsons
|6,59
|67
|LEGO Indiana Jones
|8,24
|67